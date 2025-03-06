Fever President Conveys What Fans Should Expect in Caitlin Clark Led 2025 WNBA Season
This is a great time to be an Indiana Fever fan.
Not only is Indiana coming off of their best season in a decade (largely due to them having generational talent and global superstar Caitlin Clark on their roster), but the Fever's front office has made several compelling offseason additions that have turned their team into an immediate 2025 WNBA Championship contender.
What's for sure is that the Fever have a fast-paced, fan-friendly offense that's commanded by Clark and which is capable of scoring buckets in bunches and getting fans out of their seats.
Fever team president Kelly Krauskopf did a March 6 interview with Sportico's Jacob Feldman. And at one point, she detailed what her franchise's fanbase can expect during their 2025 campaign.
"I think you’re going to see a very hungry group of players," Krauskopf said when asked, 'What should fans expect from the Fever this year?'
"First, this is an extremely competitive group—that’s number one. Everybody likes to talk about it, but these players really are about that. They’re extremely competitive. They love the game," Krauskopf continued.
"And then from a style standpoint, we added players that like to play up-tempo, that like to get out and run, score in transition. And I think you’re going to continue to see a fast-paced, really fun environment of basketball on the court that leads to a lot of scoring, a lot of fast-paced play."
Given that the Fever were the WNBA's best offense during the final 15 games of the 2024 regular season, it will be thrilling to see how well they can do with all of their impressive roster improvements.