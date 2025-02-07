Fever's DeWanna Bonner Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans for Love Since Indiana Signing
The Indiana Fever made one of the biggest splashes of the WNBA offseason on February 2, when it was announced that they had signed former Connecticut Sun standout DeWanna Bonner.
Bonner seems like a perfect fit for the Fever on paper, and her two WNBA championships will bring a veteran confidence and presence that will be crucial for the team's young core in 2025.
In a February 5 press release, Bonner is quoted saying, "I’m extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team get back to its championship pedigree.
“But, more importantly, I’m excited to get to know everyone at the organization – the front office, teammates, behind-the-scenes employees and, of course, the fans! I can’t wait to see everyone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in May," she added.
Bonner then sent a more direct message to the Fever's fanbase over X on February 6.
"Yall I don’t get on here often bc this app is insanely too much sometimes!! I just want to say thank you thank you for all the love I’ve received so far!! Def not unnoticed!! The love is real!! THANK YOU!!
DB ❤️🫶🏾".
It sounds like Bonner's relationship with her fans is already off to a great start. And it will be awesome to see how her fanbase continues to grow during her first season playing for the WNBA's most popular team.