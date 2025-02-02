Women's Fastbreak On SI

Fever Land DeWanna Bonner in WNBA Free Agency Flex

The Indiana Fever have made several major roster additions this WNBA offseason and should be poised to contend for the WNBA championship as a result.

Oct 4, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard DeWanna Bonner (24) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx during game three of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever have not messed around in the franchise's first WNBA free agency period with Caitlin Clark on the roster.

Not only did the team's new front office re-sign Kelsey Mitchell, add Natasha Howard, and trade for Sophie Cunningham, but now the Fever have secured the services of six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner.

Bonner will reportedly sign with the Fever after spending her last five seasons with the Connecticut Sun in a move that could alter the landscape of the entire league.

Indiana already made an incredible turnaround in Clark's rookie season with the existing core, but now they have bolstered the roster with talent while addressing areas of need. The latest example being the addition of the veteran forward.

Bonner of course played under Fever coach Stephanie White last season and had some notable battles with Clark, whom she expressed a great deal of respect for amid the Sun's playoff series win over Indiana.

Bonner will now reunite with White and bring the Fever toughness and length defensively on the perimeter as well as a proven scorer. The team boasts firepower at every position following the roster moves and should see a boost in overall tenacity on the floor.

Expect Bonner, Howard, and Cunningham to all play key roles in the Fever's rotation as the strategic moves have filled the squads holes and feature players who should thrive alongside Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston.

The league's most popular team also has a chance to be the WNBA's best following this latest free agency flex. Because going into Clark's second season, the expectation for the Fever should now be championship.

