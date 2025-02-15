Fever's Stephanie White Receives Literal Flowers From Kids During NBA ESPN Broadcast
Ever since joining the team in November 2024, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has been receiving flowers from her players and from anybody else in the league who understands how elite of a coach she is and how great she presumes to be for the Fever's development.
However, all of these flowers have been metaphorical to this point. But on Valentine's Day, they became literal as can be.
In addition to being the Fever's coach, White also serves as an ESPN analyst in the WNBA offseason. She was part of the broadcast booth for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. At one point in the broadcast, White was surprised by her four children with a Valentine's Day bouquet while on air.
The @espnW X account posted a video of this wholesome Valentine's Day interaction with the caption, "When your kids surprise you in the booth for Valentine's Day 🥺❤️
"What a wholesome moment for @StephanieWhite 🙌".
White was clearly touched that her four boys (one 13-year-old named Landon, two twins named Aiden and Avery who are 11, along with her stepson Samuel, who's also 11) provided her with these flowers.
When explaining why she decided to leave the Connecticut Sun for the Fever, she cited being able to spend more time with her family, who live in Nashville.
“For those of us who have children, you know, you don't get these years back, right?” White said at her introductory news conference, per an article from Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star. “You don't get this time back. And my family sacrificed a lot of time with my children, and for them to now be able to have them around more often, for me to be closer to home, it was really important.
"There's always a time in your life where you feel like everything needs to be grounded, everything needs to be centered, so that you can be where your feet are."
Props to ESPN for orchestrating this wholesome moment.