Fever Standout Catches Draymond Green Stray Amid Paige Bueckers WNBA Face Debate

Golden State Warriors icon Draymond Green has shown a good deal of interest and respect for the WNBA during the 2025 season. One recent example of this is Green saying, "Caitlin Clark. No question" when asked who he thought the current face of the WNBA was via social media on August 4.

In addition to everything Green has accomplished on the basketball court, he's also a shrewd thinker who has shown a keen interest in the business side of the sport he loves. This seems to be one reason why he is taking an active interest in the WNBA, because of how interesting its recent boom in popularity and attention is.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Green's WNBA Attendance Question Sparks Debate

On Threads on August 22, Green posted a screenshot of the @ESPNW Instagram page's graphic of Paige Bueckers, captioned with the WNBA having set a new attendance record of 2.5 million this year.

Green's caption to the post wrote, "So I just came acrosss this post on ESPNW IG… and I found the picture interesting. Is there a shift happening?"

Draymond Green's August 22 post on Threads. | Threads/@money23green

This sparked a debate among fans in his comments. ESPN NBA insider Ramona Shelburne offered her own opinion by responding to Green's post with, "Yes, people are following the league day to day now and it’s turning into attendance gains. I’d also be very curious how the Valkyries attendance data is impacting this number".

Green responded to Shelburne, saying, "I’m speaking more about Paige. They spoke of all time attendance and showed Paige, who plays for Dallas but doesn’t have top 3 in attendance. Is Paige quickly becoming the face of The W?"

Shelburne's wasn't the only comment that Green replied to. In a reply to Green's question about Bueckers being the WNBA's face, another fan wrote, "They likely used her image because she’s coming off a big game. Although that doesn’t mean she won’t be the face of the W at some point. That title I feel is still up for grabs and has felt like it’s flip flopped a few times even this season."

This prompted Green to respond, "If Lexie Hull had 44, they would’ve used her pick? She’s very good btw…"

Draymond Green on Threads is going crazy related to attendance records of WNBA😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/noFjaYLtML — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) August 23, 2025

It's unclear why Green felt the need to use Fever standout Lexie Hull as an example in this debate, seemingly suggesting that she doesn't move the needle for the league.

While that may be true, it doesn't mean Hull isn't beloved by Fever fans.

