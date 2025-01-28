Fever Standout Lexie Hull Conveys Caitlin Clark's Unrivaled Support
In the weeks and months leading up to the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league (which is currently underway in Miami, Florida), one of the biggest talking points was whether Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark would be partaking.
Of course, given Clark's massive superstardom and the audience that comes along with it, it's no surprise why Unrivaled tried to convince Clark to join the league. Alas, the 23-year-old decided to take this offseason off from competing, instead choosing to hone her craft and prepare for the Fever's 2025 season individually.
However, that doesn't mean Clark's interest in Unrivaled hasn't been piqued. During a January 28 interview with Women's Fastbreak on SI, Clark's Fever teammate Lexie Hull detailed the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's Unrivaled intrigue.
"Yeah! We've talked a bunch, and she's excited about the league and definitely has tuned in to several games," Hull said when asked whether she has been in contact with Clark of late and whether they've spoken about the new league.
"I know it's hard for her to be on the sidelines, but I think she's enjoying her time just training and getting a chance to take a breather.
But she's definitely tuned in and she's rooting for her friends and teammates. It's fun to still have her support during the offseason," Hull added.
Considering how Clark played two consecutive seasons (first with the Iowa Hawkeyes and then her rookie season with Indiana) over the course of a calendar year, she certainly deserves some away from competing.
But perhaps fans will see Clark compete in Unrivaled come 2026.