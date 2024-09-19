Fever Star Kelsey Mitchell Credited Caitlin Clark for Increased Recognition
There has been a lot of talk about the Indiana Fever this season.
Sometimes said attention can be hijacked by negative narratives, however, all signs from within are positive whe to the effects of playing with Caitlin Clark.
This can of course be seen in ratings and attendance, and also when looking at the team's record.
But the indications of strong chemistry in Indiana go beyond that, with the latest being comments from All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell during media availability before the team's final regular season game.
Mitchell was asked about the increased shine she has received from casual fans and had this to say. "I think the reality of it is that I don't think people would know without C-squared. So, shout out to Caitlin. That's just the reality. I think she's done an unbelievable job of obviously bringing her own fans and people that support her. For me, I kind of laugh at it and I embrace it at the same time."
Kelsey went on to say she has always flown under the radar a bit due to her introverted nature, but emphasized how she is embracing the moment, particularly when it comes to the Fever making the playoffs. She joked, "I just hope I do right by it, I just hope I don't F it up."
Clark and Mitchell have formed the WNBA's most electric backcourt, combining to average over 39 points a game. Which makes them a scary sight for any potential postseason opponent.
Mitchell was not the only recent example of what seems to be a jubilant mood around the Fever. Veteran guard Erica Wheeler also credited Clark's enthusiasm, and Caitlin and company were caught goofing around before the squad's game against the Washington Mystics Thursday.
So regardless of any speculation about outside noise, Mitchell's looming free agency, social media chatter, or any of the other things that come along with the microscope the Fever are under; the team appears to be thriving in the Caitlin Clark era.
Meaning more fans will get to know what players like Kelsey Mitchell are capable of, even if it that comes at the detriment of whichever team has to deal with the Clark and Mitchell combination.