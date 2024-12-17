Fever Veteran Tells Fans to Pump Brakes on WNBA Free Agency Speculation
The Indiana Fever have several interesting decisions they must make in WNBA free agency this offseason.
Multiple members of Indiana's front office have asserted that their No. 1 priority this offseason is re-signing All Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who will become an unrestricted free agent once the WNBA free agency signing period begins on February 1.
Given that the Fever have the option to place a core designation on Mitchell, their bringing her back for 2025 is all but guaranteed. Therefore, it likely won't take them long to begin addressing other areas in free agency.
One position Indiana will likely look to upgrade is power forward after Temi Fagbenle was selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft.
The only other unrestricted free agent the Fever will need to figure out whether to pursue is veteran guard Erica Wheeler, who has been in the WNBA since 2015 and undergone two separate stints with Indiana, including the past two seasons.
And Wheeler addressed Fever fan free agency speculation with an X post on Tuesday that wrote, "Hahah I love how I post a tweet and then yall speak on free agency in my dms hahaha like yall Jan and Feb right there. Yall gone know soon!
Let me beeeee lol dang can I be present in Turkey hooping. Ain’t no W conversations going on right now 🤭😂
Just know ima be on a roster."
Sounds like Wheeler is more focused on improving her game in Turkey right now, and will focus on her impending free agency once it actually arrives.