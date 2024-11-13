Fever President Asserts Where Kelsey Mitchell Ranks in Team's Offseason Priorities
One of the most crucial components to the Indiana Fever's success in the 2024 WNBA season was Kelsey Mitchell.
Mitchell — who has been with the Fever since being drafted by them in 2018 — complemented rookie guard Caitlin Clark perfectly in 2024, and they formed perhaps the most lethal guard duo in all of women's basketball during the second half of the season.
However, Mitchell is set to become an unrestricted free agent once WNBA free agency begins in February 2025. While fans are looking for any indication that Mitchell is keen to re-sign with Indiana, the two-time WNBA All-Star made it clear on Wednesday that she's uncertain what her future holds.
Although Fever President of Basketball & Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf made it clear that she wants Mitchell back during her appearance on a November 13 episode of the "Locked on Women's Basketball" podcast with Howard Megdal.
"I think honestly, most players who were unrestricted free agents are most likely looking at one-year deals," Krauskopf said. "So that's not unusual, and it certainly doesn't change our opinion of how important Kelsey is, and how important she is to returning to this team.
"She's our number one priority," Krauskopf added of Mitchell. "Yes, we have the opportunity to court her. And it would be sort of irresponsible for me if we didn't utilize that opportunity."
This isn't the first time that members of the Fever's front office have made it clear that bringing Mitchell back is their top priority. And it's a sentiment we'll likely hear more of as the free agency period approaches.