Flau'jae Johnson Breaks Silence on Deteriorated Relationship With Ex-Teammate Angel Reese

LSU Tigers superstar Flau'jae Johnson got honest about her recent estrangement from her former teammate Angel Reese.

Mar 31, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson, left, celebrates with forward Angel Reese after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson spent two years as teammates under Kim Mulkey at LSU. During that time, they won the 2023 National Championship and made it to the Elite Eight in 2024.

During those prosperous two seasons, Reese and Johnson became close friends and appeared to be inseparable. Yet, Reese admitted during the first episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast that their relationship isn't the same as it once was.

"I still support Flau'jae. We aren't as close as we used to be," Reese said in the podcast. "And there's no hard feelings or anything, but we aren't as close as we used to be. That's why people always expect us to still be posting each other and stuff like that. But, like, we aren't as close.

"It happens," Reese continued. "You don't have the best relationships with everybody and don't always continue relationships with people. So I wish her the best always, and I'm always gonna support her... but yeah, there's no love lost. But we aren't as close as we used to be."

Johnson confirmed Reese's sentiment during an exclusive interview with New York Post Sports that was released on Tuesday.

“Yeah, me and Angel, we aren’t as close as we used to be,” Johnson said when asked about their relationship Tuesday, per New York Post Sports. “But I still support her 1000%. I was proud of her, just being in the W[NBA] and breaking records.

“A lot of people said that she wouldn’t go to the W[NBA] and do all those things and they kinda hated on her. But I kinda knew that because I’d see it everyday in practice and I see the mentality that she has. So, it’s been dope [to watch her]," Flau'jae added.

Reese's and Johnson's comments made it clear that there's no bad blood between them. Perhaps Johnson will get drafted by the Chicago Sky in 2025, and the two Tigers can rekindle their relationship by becoming teammates again.

