Flau'jae Johnson Joins Paige Bueckers With Unrivaled NIL Deal
One of the biggest names to announce their commitment to the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league isn't allowed to play in the league's first season.
We're talking about UConn Star guard Paige Bueckers, who we learned in August had signed an NIL deal with Unrivaled that included her becoming the first college athlete to have an ownership stake in a league.
Bueckers plans to play for Unrivaled upon starting her professional career, which is presumably going to begin after the UConn Huskies' 2024-25 NCAA season.
And we learned on December 5 that Bueckers isn't alone. Unrivaled announced on Thursday that LSU Tigers star guard Flau'jae Johnson will also be joining Unrivaled once she enters the professional ranks.
Unrivaled made this announcement after a tease with Bueckers pretending to speak with someone on the phone to make a sales pitch, during which a brief clip of Flau'jae flashed on the screen.
Given that Bueckers and Johnson are two of the biggest names in women's college basketball — and have a great relationship with each other — it's awesome to see them linking up in this way.
A December 5 article from CNBC's Jessica Golden quoted Flau'jae saying, "I wanted to be involved in something that is pushing the women’s game forward.”
She later added, “When I heard about the money, that was big for me. … These women are getting paid what they deserve."
Golden also added in the article, "In addition to being a league owner, Johnson will collaborate with Unrivaled on content throughout the season, and the league plans to support her music."
With Bueckers, possibly Johnson, and hopefully Caitlin Clark joining Unrivaled's roster in 2026, the league is poised for some massive growth in the coming years.