Paige Bueckers Had a Precious Exchange With Flau'jae Johnson's Family
UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers and LSU Tigers standout Flau'jae Johnson are inarguably two of the biggest names in women's college basketball right now.
Both of these superstar guards are playing the best basketball of their lives right now, and are hoping to win an NCAA National Championship for their respective teams before they head to the WNBA (although we don't know for certain whether Flau'jae will indeed declare for the Draft after 2024-25).
What we do know is that Bueckers and Flau'jae have a great relationship with each other. This was shown when they were both coaches at the Overtime Select camp this past summer, which boasts competitions with some of the brightest women's high school basketball prospects.
There were many hilarious moments between them two when they were coaching against each other. While things appeared to get competitive between them, the fact that Bueckers joined Flau'jae's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast soon after shows that it's all love between these two future WNBA superstars.
And fans learned on Sunday that Flau'jae's love for Bueckers also exists within her family.
X user @creampuffs_5 posted a video of Bueckers interacting with two young members of the "Brooks Bunch" (which is what Flau'jae's mother Kia Brooks calls her family) that showed Bueckers holding one of the two young boys while the other approached her and said, "What up Paige Buckets?"
Bueckers then dapped him up while saying "What up bro?" and asking when Flau'jae was playing before walking away.
It's really cool to see how Bueckers' relationship with Flau'jae has also extended to her family.