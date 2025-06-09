Flau'jae Johnson Reveals Why She and Angel Reese Aren't Friends
During a September 2024 episode of her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese admitted that her friendship with Flau'jae Johnson (with whom she won a national championship in 2023) has since deteriorated after they had once been close friends.
"I still support Flau'jae. We aren't as close as we used to be," Reese said. "And there's no hard feelings or anything, but we aren't as close as we used to be. That's why people always expect us to still be posting each other and stuff like that. But, like, we aren't as close.
"It happens. You don't have the best relationships with everybody and don't always continue relationships with people. So I wish her the best always, and I'm always gonna support her... but yeah, there's no love lost. But we aren't as close as we used to be," Reese added.
Johnson spoke with The Breakfast Club on June 9. And at one point, she got honest about why she and Angel are no longer friends.
"We're not friends, but I mean that bond that we had, that thing that we did together, winning a national championship, you can never take that away from us. And so sometimes stuff happens, you wish it don't happen but it do. And you just gotta grow," Johnson said.
When asked whether Johnson and Reese aren't friends because of conversations with "their people", Flau'jae responded with, "Yeah, it was a lot of media, it was a lot of locker room stuff, you know what I'm saying? Stuff that go on behind the scenes. But it happens. It happens. "
Flau'jae did add that she's proud of what Reese has accomplished in the WNBA and defends her at every opportunity she can get. Still, it will be sad for many fans to hear this about these two LSU Tigers icons.