Flau'jae Johnson Sends Strong Message on Caitlin Clark's 'Kill Mentality'
During a March 17 interview with Complex, LSU Tigers star guard Flau'jae Johnson made a strong admission about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
"[Clark is] definitely the hardest opponent I've ever had to play. She was able to just facilitate. She's like the best passer I think I’ve ever played against, ever in my life," Johnson said, referencing the fact that her Tigers squad and Clark's Hawkeyes faced each other in the 2023 and 2024 NCAA tournaments.
Despite their competitive history, there's clearly a ton of mutual respect between these two hoopers. And Johnson continued speaking highly of Clark during a recent sit down she had with Complex News.
"I mean we tied, but I'm up, though. Because we won in the [2023 NCAA] championship game," Johnson said with a laugh when asked about her and Clark being tied 1-1 on the court, per an X post from @caitscroptop. "You know what I'm saying? She beat me in the [2024] Elite Eight. Took away my Final Four ring.
"But we are tied, and that's why I'm going to some Fever games this year, you know what I'm saying? Just to scope the scenery out," Johnson added. "But nah, that's my dog. I'll text her, ask her for advice all the time. Like, 'How you shoot like this? Why you do that?' Because she's one of the greatest shooters in the world, I just be trying to get tips, and she the coolest. Like, willing to help. Shoutout double-C."
She then added, "I shouted her out on my song, too! I've got to tell her... [Clark] just got this 'keep going' mentality. Bad games, whatever. Like, keep going to kill. She really got that kill mentality. And that's something that a lot of athletes don't have, people who could like turn that on and off. But I don't think she turn it off.
"I see the hype. I get it. I love it," Flau'jae concluded.
Clearly Flau'jae (who is expected to be a top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft) has some interest in Clark's Indiana Fever team.