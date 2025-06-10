Flau'jae Johnson Sends Strong Message on Caitlin Clark's 'Kill Mentality'

Flau'jae Johnson on Caitlin Clark:

"...that's why I'm going to some Fever games this year." ❤️‍🔥

"I text her, ask her for advice all the time...shout out Double C"

"She really got that kill mentality...but I don't think she turn it off"

"I see the hype, I get it, I love it" pic.twitter.com/TsRWI3TWdx