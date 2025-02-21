Former Fever Player Katie Lou Samuelson Describes 'Full Circle' Seattle Storm Return
On February 20, news broke that former Indiana Fever wing Katie Lou Samuelson had signed with the Seattle Storm in free agency just nine days after she and the Fever mutually parted ways.
2025 will be the first time that Samuelson has played for the same WNBA franchise for more than one season (albeit not consecutively) because she played with the Storm in 2021. Before this second coming to Seattle, Samuelson had played for five different WNBA teams in her five seasons.
Samuelson's signing was made official on February 21. And in a press release from the Storm, Samuelson is quoted saying, "This feels like a full circle moment. I am thrilled to be back with the Storm, reunited with Noey and so many players that I’ve played alongside over the years,” said Samuelson. “It’s an honor to be part of an organization that sets the standard, and I’m looking forward to building together and the chance to compete for a championship.”
Seattle General Manager Talisa Rhea added, "Lou brings a special combination of length, versatility and the ability to space the floor as a knockdown shooter. We know her to be a fierce competitor, great teammate and someone who will instantly impact our team. We are thrilled to welcome Lou and her family back to Seattle.”
Samuelson averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game with the Fever in 2024 while also seemingly being an important part of their locker room camaraderie.
It will be interesting to see the sort of numbers she produces with the Storm in 2025, especially after they traded star guard Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces.