Former Fever Player Katie Lou Samuelson Joins Seattle Storm in WNBA Free Agency
On February 10, news broke that Katie Lou Samuelson "mutually parted ways" with the Indiana Fever after spending one season with the team.
ESPN insider Alexa Philippou added context to this move by writing on X, "Sources tell ESPN conversations between Samuelson & Indiana regarding buyout terms have been happening over the past week. In that span she's also been in discussion with four teams as potential next destinations
"Samuelson will hit the wire for 5 days, then becomes a free agent".
While this move was relatively unexpected, it didn't necessarily come as a surprise, given all the additions Indiana has made at the wing position (where Samuelson plays) this offseason.
It also didn't take long for Samuelson to find a new team, as it was announced on February 20 that she has signed a deal with the Seattle Storm.
The details surrounding Samuelson's deal with Seattle have not yet been disclosed. But the Storm make sense as a destination for Samuelson (who has played with a new team in every season of her WNBA career this far) given that they lost star guard Jewell Loyd via trade earlier this offseason.
Samuelson isn't the only former Fever player to be headed to Seattle this offseason, as guard Erica Wheeler also signed a deal with the Storm after spending the past two seasons with Indiana.
It will be interesting to see how much Samuelson is earning with the Storm in 2025 and what her role will end up being within the team.