Former Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder Beams About Kate Martin's WNBA Attention

Former Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder spoke about why people can't help but love Kate Martin.

Grant Young

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder, guard Caitlin Clark, and guard Kate Martin take questions before the Final Four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland.
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder, guard Caitlin Clark, and guard Kate Martin take questions before the Final Four round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's no question that the most famous former Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball player is Caitlin Clark.

And rightfully so, given everything that Clark has accomplished in her college and brief professional career. While Clark is undoubtedly also one of the most adored basketball players, her former Hawkeyes teammate (and close friend) Kate Martin might be even more beloved than her.

Martin cultivated a massive fanbase at Iowa, which only grew when she was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

And now Martin has been offered another opportunity to further her following after being selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder (who is now retired) has seen Martin's stardom grow to what it is today. And she shared her thoughts about this attention during a recent interview with USA Today Sports that was posted on the Des Moines Register's TikTok on December 19.

"You know, I can't believe how much publicity was generated," Bluder said when asked her thoughts on Martin's rookie year with the Aces. "Kate was loved by everybody. And you know, those of us that know Kate personally, we understand it. But it was so interesting to see people that know her from afar embrace her love for the game, her joy for the game, how hard she plays.

"I just think it goes to show you that if you play the game the right way, if you have a great attitude, if you love the game, people are attracted to that," Bluder continued. "And I'm excited for her to have another opportunity now, and I think she's excited about it as well."

Perhaps Bluder will be watching Martin courtside at the Valkyries' Chase Center next season.

Published
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

