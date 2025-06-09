Former Sky Guard Chennedy Carter Makes Curious Post Amid Trouble in Chicago
It's been a challenging last few days for the Chicago Sky.
On Saturday night, the Sky were held to a season-low 52 points, their lowest output in 14 years, falling by 27 points in a tilt against a rival Indiana Fever squad playing without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and head coach Stephanie White.
It marked their second blowout loss to Indiana in 2025, and sank Chicago to 2-5, the third-worst record in the WNBA.
To add insult to injury, starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot was carted off the court halfway through the first quarter with an ugly knee injury.
An update on Sunday night confirmed the worst—Vandersloot will miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a torn ACL ligament, a devastating injury for the Sky's all-time leading scorer who has spent 13 of her 15 WNBA seasons in Chicago.
Roughly two hours after the official injury diagnosis for Vandersloot broke, former Sky guard Chennedy Carter took to the social media platform Threads, leaving a cryptic post.
"when the universe gives you signs you pay attention ! what goes around always comes back around. when you have ugly in your heart the outcome will always backfire 🅿️🫵🏽- Chennedy Carter (9:07 p.m 6/8/25)
just wanna say pay attention to the universe. it’s speaking to us 🏁"
Carter signed with the Sky as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, enjoying a productive year as Chicago's leading scorer with 17.5 PPG (12th-most in the entire league), and finishing fourth in voting for the Most Improved Player Award.
Nonetheless, the Sky opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Carter. After struggling to garner interest from any WNBA teams this past offseason, the 26-year-old opted to sign with Adelitas de Chihuahua in the LNBP, the top professional league in Mexico.
That hasn't stopped some fans from clamoring for her return to the WNBA in recent weeks, particularly as injuries across the league begin to mount.
Carter has been a controversial figure in the league, prompting headlines with the Sky last season after drawing a Flagrant 1 for a physical off-ball foul against Caitlin Clark, and due to reports of conduct issues throughout her career, including stops with the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks.
But if the Sky continue to struggle, particularly on the offensive end where Chicago currently ranks third-to-worst in PPG, the polarizing guard will remain a topic of discussion.