Chennedy Carter Signs With Mexican League Team Amid WNBA Disinterest
Veteran guard Chennedy Carter averaged 17.5 points per game with the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA season, which was the 12th most in the entire league.
Carter (who played in China this past WNBA offseason and was named league MVP) was a restricted free agent after last season ended. However, the Sky made no effort to re-sign her for 2025. And Chicago wasn't alone, as the 26-year-old seemingly didn't receive any free agency interest from the 12 other WNBA teams, as she remained unsigned throughout the whole year.
Some fans believe that Carter is being blacklisted by the WNBA because of her temper and inability to stay with the same team, largely because of stories about her impact on locker rooms. Regardless, it doesn't seem likely that Carter — who was one of the most talented guards last season — will play in the WNBA this year.
This was made more apparent by a recent announcement that Carter will be joining Adelitas de Chihuahua, which is a team in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) Femenil in Mexico.
News of this initially made waves through an Instagram post, and was confirmed in a recent press release that said (in translated Spanish), "Adelitas de Chihuahua will have one of the most explosive players on the court, signing point guard Chennedy Carter for the 2025 season of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) Femenil.
"Carter is a talented player who can impact the game at the highest level on any team, so Adelitas will have one of the most versatile basketball players on the national courts," the release added.
It's unknown whether Carter having signed to this league forbids her from joining a WNBA team if they come calling at some point this year. But she has clearly moved on from hoping to play in America in 2025.