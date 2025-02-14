Fox Sports Host Calls Caitlin Clark Out for Ruining NBA All-Star Weekend
Much has already been made about Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's decision to not participate in a 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend three-point shooting competition against Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu.
Initially, most media members praised Clark's decision, especially because she said she intends to make her All-Star competition debut at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend (which will take place on her home court), which will serve to elevate the WNBA.
News broke on February 13 that there will now be no rematch of the Curry vs. Ionescu three-point competition that stole the show during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Some have suspected this is because Clark declined.
Fox Sports broadcaster Rob Parker certainly seems to be trying to hold Clark accountable for this outcome, as he chided her on a February 13 episode of his The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington show.
“Caitlin Clark has ruined NBA All-Star Weekend. They invited her to be involved in the shooting contest with Steph, right? And they were gonna make this nice thing go and give people something to watch. She is television ratings gold, right? Everything she’s in, people are watching. That would have been the only reason to watch any of the festivities this weekend," Parker said.
“So they have all these things, all these freaking gimmicks that the NBA has turned into. And she had the gall, the audacity, to say ‘no'. How can she say no when the WNBA wouldn’t even be around if it wasn’t for the NBA?... Guess how much money the WNBA lost this past year: $50 million. Even with Caitlin Clark and her numbers.
"The least she could have done was done a solid for her brothers in the NBA," Parker continued of Clark. "They aren’t earning their keep. Let’s just be honest. I’m being honest! The least she could have done was take part in that. And she has ruined NBA All-Star Weekend for me. I’m not watching one minute. Because of Caitlin Clark.”
Those are very strong words from Parker that probably won't go over well among Clark and the Fever's fanbase.