Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu NBA All-Star Contest Rematch Gets Disappointing Update
One of the most thrilling aspects of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend (certainly as it pertains to the women's basketball community) was the three-point contest that took place between New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu and Golden State Warriors legend Steph Curry.
While Curry ultimately won the shooting contest, the event was really a win for everyone involved, as it drew a ton of attention to All-Star Weekend while also helping elevate both Ionescu and the WNBA into the mainstream.
Given the contest's success, it hadn't come as a surprise that there was interest in a rematch of sorts during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. However, this one was rumored to be getting even bigger, as Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was reportedly asked to shoot along with Ionescu in a match that would include both Steph Curry and his former splash brother, Klay Thompson.
Clark ultimately declined the invite. And it seems like this may have thrown a wrench in the entire rematch, as ESPN insider Shams Charania wrote on X February 13, "NBA-WNBA shootout with Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu is off. NBA's Mike Bass: "We weren't able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year’s special moment. We all agreed not to proceed and will instead keep the focus on All-Star Sunday’s new format.”
Given that NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said about them being "unable to raise the bar", perhaps the event was solely dependent on Clark taking part, which would have absolutely raised the bar.