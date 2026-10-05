Gabby Williams’ WNBA Finals MVP Odds Edge Over A’ja Wilson Speaks Volumes

If Gabby Williams wasn't considered a superstar heading into the postseason, she certainly is now—especially after the Golden State Valkyries' win against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals.

The betting world is clearly taking both Williams and the Valkyries seriously. This was shown by FanDuel's updated WNBA Finals MVP odds after Sunday's slate of games.

Williams is leading the pack, with +300 odds to win Finals MVP. Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is right behind her at +330, then three Atlanta Dream players: Rhyne Howard (+650), Allisha Gray (+800), and Angel Reese (+900), and then New York Liberty Breanna Stewart rounded out the top five at +1200.

The WNBA Finals MVP odds are still pretty open as the semifinals take place 👀



(Odds via FanDuel) pic.twitter.com/5RhbMJ9NaX — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 5, 2026

Must of this is owed to the outcomes of Game 1, with the Valkyries beating the Aces and the Dream beating the Liberty. But those games were also critical for a best-of-five series, so it makes sense to see the two Game 1 winners see their WNBA Finals odds surge.

Interestingly enough, the Dream (+175) are the odds-on favorites to win the WNBA Finals, with the Valkyries (+180) right behind them. The Aces are +390, while the Liberty are +600.

Valkyries Are Being Taken Seriously as Championship Contenders

Even if Golden State isn't currently the favorite to win the championship, the fact that Williams is the favorite to win WNBA Finals MVP—which is given to the winning team—speaks volumes because it proves that both she and the Valkyries are being taken very seriously at this point.

While the Valkyries produced an impressive season, some women's basketball fans felt like they lacked an elite scorer or a true superstar, and that would hinder them when the postseason arrived.

That hasn't proven to be the case, in part because Williams has turned into that true superstar. Plus, the Valkyries' biggest strength is their depth, which showed itself against the Aces in Game 1.

Granted, there is still a lot of basketball left to play. And all it would take is a Game 2 victory by Las Vegas for A'ja Wilson to take the top WNBA Finals MVP betting odds spot. But for now, Williams reigns supreme, and the sports world has finally stopped sleeping on Golden State as a franchise that could be hoisting a championship trophy just two seasons into existence.

- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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