Valkyries’ ‘Strength in Numbers’ Is Their Biggest Advantage Over Aces

The injuries are piling up for the Las Vegas Aces. NaLyssa Smith is out for the season, and Stephanie Talbot hasn’t played since Game 2 against the Indiana Fever. That’s two starters down for a tough semifinals series against the gritty Golden State Valkyries. On top of that, Jewell Loyd left Game 1 against the Valkyries with a lower-leg injury after playing just 17 minutes and racking up 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Aces’ roster is very top-heavy. Losing two starters and her best reserve left Becky Hammon with little proven depth. The Aces’ bench combined for a measly total of seven points and four rebounds. Kalani Brown recorded two of those points and one rebound in garbage time. A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young all had to play close to 40 minutes.

The Valkyries, meanwhile, didn’t play anyone for more than 34 minutes and got 27 points from their bench, plus 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Golden State may not have a championship-level big three like the Aces’ trio of Wilson, Young, and Gray, but they have a deeper roster, and that depth helped them win Game 1 against the reigning champions.

Hammon, Gray, and Kiersten Bell all spoke about how the Aces got outhustled, especially on the boards, after the game. Making those extra effort plays, which already won the Valkyries their series against the Dallas Wings, is a lot easier when you know that there’s a reserve ready to play quality minutes anytime you need a break. The Aces’ stars don’t have that assurance.

“We know the second unit can play or start if they really, really wanted to,” Natalie Nakase said after the game, per a video on the Valkyries’ YouTube channel. “So, it was just, again, understanding we have strength in numbers and just being super honest in the game, and I thought we had really good quick timeouts and conversations to make sure we’re rotating fresh bodies throughout.”

The Aces’ big three will never go down easy, and they rarely lose in the playoffs. Expect them to be much better as the series continues. Still, the Valkyries’ ability to trust their bench and rest their starters when needed could give them an edge against the short-handed Aces.

The Valkyries’ bench was great in Game 1

Oct 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to swat the ball away from Golden State Valkyries center Aminata Gueye (31) during the second quarter of game one of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Valkyries have had the most productive bench in the W all season long—in large part because of unanimous Sixth Player of the Year Janelle Salaün and Tiffany Hayes. Those two were relatively quiet against the Aces. Salaün played just six minutes, and Hayes only saw 11 minutes of action. Even Kaila Charles, who had been huge in the first round, finished the game with just two points.

Kaitlyn Chen and Aminata Gueye led the charge off the bench despite being perhaps the most unlikely candidates for those roles. Chen was a third-round pick in the 2025 draft. Third-round picks often don’t even make WNBA rosters and rarely become difference-makers in the playoffs. Chen, however, played 22 minutes and finished with 11 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and tied for the highest +/- in the game.

Gueye joined the Valkyries on a hardship contract on September 20 and played a total of 4 regular-season minutes. Nevertheless, Nakase trusted her to provide some size behind Kiah Stokes. Gueye made the most of her opportunity, recording 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 block in just 13 minutes.

The Valkyries have the depth to survive off games from their best players, and that will be invaluable as they battle the best big three in the W.