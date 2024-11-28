Geno Auriemma Conveys Importance of 'Azzi Fudd Plays' For UConn's Success
Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies squad has asserted why they're considered among the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship throughout their first six regular season games.
Not only has UConn gone a perfect 6-0 to this point, but they've won every single game by double digits and never really had to leave cruise control.
Perhaps even more impressive is that the uber-talented Azzi Fudd — who just returned to action after missing about a year due to a torn ACL — hadn't returned to her usual elite form until UConn's win on Wednesday.
After this victory over Ole Miss, Auriemma spoke about the massive impact that Fudd (who finished with 18 points) makes for his squad.
"We knew at some point it was going to be comfortable for her," Auriemma said of Fudd's return, per SNY. "It just takes some time. I was even surprised at how comfortable she was, how aggressive she was.
"But when you consider how hard she has worked, and how much time she has put in, this is probably the best version of herself physically that there has been since junior year in high school," he continued.
"I was just happy to see her out there doing what she loves to do," Auriemma added. "And she made Azzi Fudd plays. People know she's a great shooter, but I don't think they realize what a terrific basketball player she is, and how many different things she can do."
Auriemma later added, "I was really, really proud of her... Everything that Azzi did, we needed," per Daniel Connolly.
The prospect of Fudd — who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft — reaching her true potential has UConn fans feeling hopeful for the future.