Geno Auriemma Describes UConn Star Azzi Fudd as 'Perfect Basketball Player'
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has a pivotal matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday.
While No. 2 ranked UConn certainly has enough elite talent and roster depth to defeat No. 9 ranked Notre Dame, they'll have to play without star guard Azzi Fudd, who is sidelined after suffering a knee sprain during the Huskies' December 7 game against Louisville.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has been very complimentary of Notre Dame's guards ahead of Thursday's game.
However, some comments he made during a December 10 appearance on the "UConn Radio Network" with Bob Joyce show that he's still partial to Fudd.
"She is one of the best-conditioned athletes we've had at UConn," Auriemma said of Fudd. "That's why it's crazy that all this stuff keeps happening to her. But she's just so incredibly well put together for a basketball player.
"Like, if you were going to build the perfect basketball player, that's what it would look like," Auriemma added.
"So we encourage her every time she touches the ball to force the action, make a play, don't give the defense a break by passing it back. When you take the ball, be in attack mode, and they're either going to have to try and guard you one-on-one — which they can't — or they're going to have to double team you, which... opens up something for somebody else."
It's a shame that fans won't get to see Fudd compete against Notre Dame on Thursday. But given how extraordinary both squads are, we wouldn't be surprised to see them meet each other again deep in the 2025 NCAA Tournament when Fudd is back healthy.