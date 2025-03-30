Geno Auriemma Dismisses 'Disrespectful' Paige Bueckers vs JuJu Watkins Narrative
The 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament was dealt a brutal blow on March 24, when USC Trojans sophomore JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL during her team's second-round game against Mississippi State.
Of course, what matters most is Watkins, her health, and her quick recovery in this situation. But no women's college basketball fan can deny that once it was revealed that the UConn Huskies and Watkins' Trojans were slotted in the same region of the NCAA Tournament bracket, their potential Elite Eight showdown was top of mind.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma spoke about Watkins' injury by saying, “I feel terrible for JuJu personally knowing the players I’ve had that had to go through that. The effect that it has on the tournament is huge from a competitive standpoint, star power."
Paige Bueckers and Watkins are the two biggest stars in the women's game. However, Auriemma was less eager to discuss this narrative when speaking with the media on March 29, after his team's Sweet Sixteen win against Oklahoma.
"Before we got here, the unfortunate thing that happened with JuJu. Leading up to this thing, it was all 'Paige vs. JuJu.' But that's kind of disrespectful to the other teams," Auriemma said after discussing how generally difficult a game the Elite Eight is, per an X post from SNY.
"So we have certainly never made it about that. It wouldn't surprise me if Southern Cal wins the national championship," he added.
While USC still has to get past Kansas State, the potential Huskies vs. Trojans showdown in the Elite Eight would captivate the basketball world, with or without Watkins.