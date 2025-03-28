UConn Coach Geno Auriemma Opens Up About JuJu Watkins ACL Injury
The women's college basketball community is still reeling from what happened to USC Trojans sophomore superstar JuJu Watkins during USC's second-round game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on March 24.
Watkins suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of that game, which will likely mean that it will be another 9 to 14 months after surgery occurs before Watkins is back to playing at 100% again.
This is devastating news not just for Watkins personally, for her USC Trojans squad, and for the entire NCAA Tournament, given that the 19-year-old is inarguably one of the sport's biggest stars and added a lot of intrigue.
If USC and the UConn Huskies were to win their Sweet Sixteen matchups (both of which occur on March 29), they would have faced off in the Elite Eight, which would have perhaps been the best matchup in the entire tournament.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma spoke with the media on Friday. And at one point, he spoke about what happened to Watkins.
“I feel terrible for JuJu personally knowing the players I’ve had that had to go through that," Auriemma said, per an X post from Daniel Connolly of UConn WBB Weekly.
He later added, "The effect that it has on the tournament is huge from a competitive standpoint, star power... USC kids will probably rise to the occasion and play amazing like they did the other night.”
Of course, Huskies superstars Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have both suffered ACL tears during their college tenures, so Auriemma is well aware of the toll it takes on players, both mentally and physically.
Hopefully Watkins can recover as quickly and fully as possible.