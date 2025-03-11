Geno Auriemma Explains Surprise About Paige Bueckers Winning Big East Tournament MVP
Geno Auriemma's Big East Conference dominance continued on Monday, as his UConn Huskies squad finished off a perfect 18-0 season of conference play with a definitive 70-50 win over Creighton in the Big East Tournament championship game.
Star guard Paige Bueckers was awarded the Big East Tournament's most outstanding player after Monday's game ended, marking the third time she has won this honor in her historic career. In fact, Bueckers is the first player in Big East Conference Tournament history to be a three-time tournament MVP.
Auriemma spoke with the media after the game ended. At one point, he offered an interesting response when reflecting on Bueckers earning this hardware.
"I think Sarah [Strong] should've got it," Auriemma said when asked about Bueckers winning the award, per an X post from SNY. He then started laughing and added, "I mean, I'm just saying that because somebody will write it, she'll hear it, she'll read it, then I'll have to deal with it, which will be fun."
After cracking that joke, he continued by saying, "I always go into this tournament, if we have the [Big East] Player of the Year, I always think someone else is going to win [tournament MVP], because it has happened so many times. Where someone just rises up and just has an unbelievable tournament. I mean, it has happened to us a lot.
"So I'm always expecting who's going to be that other person, that's what I was saying about Sarah... that's how you win this tournament. You need more contributions from more people. But Paige is steady, she's consistent, and she plays her best games generally when we need her to play her best games," he added.
"This is quite an achievement by her. This conference has been around for a long time."
This historic milestone is yet another accolade added on to what has been a truly incredible college career from Bueckers.