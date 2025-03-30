Geno Auriemma Has 1-Word for Paige Bueckers' UConn Career High in NCAA Tournament Win
The relationship that UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has with his star Paige Bueckers is perhaps the most entertaining coach-player relationship in all of women's sports right now.
There's no doubt that these two have a ton of respect and admiration for each other, which often comes out when they're speaking about the other. But with this respect also comes a comfort (and ensuing humor) that's frankly hilarious to behold.
This was conveyed once again when Auriemma spoke about Bueckers producing a career-high in points (40) during UConn's Sweet Sixteen NCAA Tournament win against Oklahoma.
"Paige was spectacular," Auriemma said, per an X post from SNY. "That was as good a game as I've seen her play the whole time she's been here, at the most important time. And when you're a senior and you've been around as long as she has, this is what you're here to do. This is why you came here."
Aureimma calling Bueckers' career-best performance "spectacular" speaks volumes. However, he couldn't only praise Bueckers, as he later added, "Did I really say that, that that's the best I've seen her play? That came out of my mouth?" When asked to expand on what impresses her the most about her recent play.
"Well, that's the most I've seen her shoot, and she was really bad defensively, so we can't just let her off the hook that easily," he added. "We've still got, hopefully, a couple of games to go before she gets canonized."
Hopefully Huskies fans can savor the remaining time that these two icons have together.