Geno Auriemma Notes What He Wants to See More of From UConn Star Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is eager to see a bit more from Paige Bueckers' offensive game.

Dec 17, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team plays in a Big East showdown against the Villanova Wildcats on January 5.

In addition to this being an important conference clash, this game is especially compelling for Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers because it's her 100th career game at UConn.

Bueckers' time playing college basketball has been an absolute rollercoaster. From being the first freshman in NCAA history to win the Naismith Trophy (which is given to the best player in women's college basketball each season) and carrying UConn to the Final Four in that season, to tearing her ACL in August 2022 and missing a year of play, to carrying UConn to the Final Four again in 2024, to now having one final chance to secure a National Championship before she heads to the WNBA, it seems like she has experienced it all.

Despite the criticism she has faced at points this season, there's no question that Bueckers is one of college basketball's top talents. However, that doesn't mean she's perfect. Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma declared a couple of things he'd like to see more of from Bueckers when speaking with CT Insider's Carl Adamec for a January 3 article.

"I'd like to see her be a little more free and experiment a little more," Auriemma said in the article. "She values this efficiency thing. I'd like to see her take more risks, but that's always the case with me and our best players. I don't want them to worry about being perfect."

Perhaps Bueckers' 100th UConn game on Sunday will be when she decides to play as free as Auriemma would like to see.

