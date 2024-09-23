Geno Auriemma's Caitlin Clark WNBA MVP Take Thrown Back In His Face
Legendary UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is one of the most respected figures in the sport.
The 11-time NCAA National Champion has built a dynasty that has not only produced incredible college teams but has also helped mold dozens of players so that they become superstars once they reach the WNBA.
Because Auriemma's opinion on all matters about basketball are typically spot on, his stance holds a lot of sway.
But he could not have been more wrong with various comments he made about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark during a June 6 episode of "The Dan Patrick Show".
Auriemma has been scolded by fans and media members alike for just about everything he said regarding the former Iowa Hawkeye. But one specific aspect of his diatribe has aged particularly poorly, given yesterday's WNBA MVP voting results.
"The delusional fanbase that follows [Clark] disrespected the WNBA players by saying that she's going to enter that league and tear it apart," Auriemma said. "There were actually odds on... she's third or fourth in betting odds on being MVP of the WNBA. These people are so disrespectful and so unknowledgeable and so stupid that it gives women's basketball a bad name."
Clark finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting this season.
The specificity with which Auriemma was incorrect with this take is pretty impressive. While fans might never get to hear Auriemma walk back his comments publicly, all of these videos resurfacing on the internet as they're progressively been proven wrong has to be satisfying enough for Clark's fanbase.