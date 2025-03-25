Geno Auriemma's JuJu Watkins NCAA Tournament Message Has Sad Ending After ACL Injury
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team cruised to a 91-57 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24, in what will be Paige Bueckers' (but not Azzi Fudd's) final home game at UConn's Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in her college career.
Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was clearly in his feelings about Bueckers' time playing in front of UConn's home crowd coming to an end. However, before Auriemma's sad emotions came to the surface, he expressed excitement about another star player in the tournament: USC superstar JuJu Watkins.
When Auriemma was speaking with the broadcast team for UConn's second-round game, he was asked to answer a question, "In one minute, because we've got to get to JuJu".
This was a way of saying that Watkins' USC team was playing right after the interview, which meant Auriemma had to keep his answer brief.
Auriemmas responded to this one-minute request by saying, "Oh, man. Get off me right now and get to her! I want to watch her play!”
Moments after his answer, Auriemma said, "Give me some JuJu!... Out to you JuJu, take it over."
While this was an awesome postgame sentiment from Auriemma, it quickly took a depressing turn once Watkins got injured in the first quarter of her game, which ended up being an ACL tear that will require surgery and keep her sidelined for about one year.
Auriemma was certainly not the only person who was excited to see Watkins balling out on Monday. And he's surely now with the rest of the women's basketball community in praying for a healthy and quick recovery in the wake of this injury.