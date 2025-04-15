Georgia Amoore Rocks Russell Westbrook Designed Fit to WNBA Draft
The 2025 WNBA Draft orange carpet gave NBA star Russell Westbrook an opportunity to showcase his passion as a stylist given he collaborated with Georgia Amoore for a custom look ahead of the draft.
Amoore, who was selected No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics, showed up to the draft wearing a skirt and blazer that had "Honor Tailoring Custom Alterations" on the back. Westbrook now is the first NBA player to style an WNBA Draft prospect. His brand "Honor The Gift" launched in 2017.
When it came to making the design of the outfit Amoore said, “I told him what I wanted, and he ran with the fabric. That’s the inspiration.” She asserted that Westbrook had full creative direction in a pre-draft interview with ESPN, adding that the NBA star checked her by making sure she was comfortable with what she would be wearing.
But it all began over a Zoom conversation when Amoore told Westbrook she wanted a cropped blazer and a skirt. She didn't know what to expect after that per Vogue's Leah Faye Cooper.
Westbrook's label designed the outfit with a shirt that read "Honor Women," a fitting message for the event at hand.
Amoore spent four seasons at Virginia Tech averaging 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. She then finished her collegiate career at Kentucky where she made a statement posting 19.6 and 6.9 assists per contest.
The statement on the court turned into one of the fashion variety as Amoore embarked on her professional career, with an assist from Westbrook.