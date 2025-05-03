Women's Fastbreak On SI

Golden State Valkyries Make Surprising Roster Move Ahead of First WNBA Season

The Golden State Valkyries waived a 2025 WNBA Draft pick before beginning preseason action.

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Shyanne Sellers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number seventeen overall pick to the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Shyanne Sellers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number seventeen overall pick to the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Golden State Valkyries made a lot of draft selections this offseason. That's because the new franchise not only filled out its initial roster through an expansion draft, but given Golden State also took part in the 2025 WNBA Draft as well. And since the team is about to embark on its first ever season, the assumption has been that the Valkyries would be building around said draft picks.

However, one player that won't be a part of that process is Shyanne Sellers, who the Valkyries selected with the No. 17 pick in the draft, as the team announced the University of Maryland product was waived on Saturday.

This move caught many fans by surprise, especially since the Valkyries have not even had a preseason game as of yet. The initial announcement did not specify any reason for the move, leading to natural speculation regarding whether the roster decision was made based on performance or could be injury related.

Sellers averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last season at Maryland. She shot 46.2% from the floor and hit the three at a 40.8% clip. Those strong numbers led to her draft selection.

But in the WNBA, being taken in the draft far from guarantees players a spot with the franchise that picks them, given limited roster sizes and with the league only having 13 teams. Still, the Valkyries waiving Sellers was an unexpected move this early in the team's inaugural campaign.

Hopefully Sellers can land with with a new squad and find a professional role in short order.

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!

