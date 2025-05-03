Golden State Valkyries Make Surprising Roster Move Ahead of First WNBA Season
The Golden State Valkyries made a lot of draft selections this offseason. That's because the new franchise not only filled out its initial roster through an expansion draft, but given Golden State also took part in the 2025 WNBA Draft as well. And since the team is about to embark on its first ever season, the assumption has been that the Valkyries would be building around said draft picks.
However, one player that won't be a part of that process is Shyanne Sellers, who the Valkyries selected with the No. 17 pick in the draft, as the team announced the University of Maryland product was waived on Saturday.
This move caught many fans by surprise, especially since the Valkyries have not even had a preseason game as of yet. The initial announcement did not specify any reason for the move, leading to natural speculation regarding whether the roster decision was made based on performance or could be injury related.
Sellers averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last season at Maryland. She shot 46.2% from the floor and hit the three at a 40.8% clip. Those strong numbers led to her draft selection.
But in the WNBA, being taken in the draft far from guarantees players a spot with the franchise that picks them, given limited roster sizes and with the league only having 13 teams. Still, the Valkyries waiving Sellers was an unexpected move this early in the team's inaugural campaign.
Hopefully Sellers can land with with a new squad and find a professional role in short order.