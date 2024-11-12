Golf Channel Credits Caitlin Clark for Bringing Cool to Course Ahead of LPGA Pro-Am
The women's basketball community is less than two days away from seeing Indiana Fever sensation and global superstar Caitlin Clark compete in an LPGA pro-am competition that's hosted by legendary golfer Annika Sorenstam, which is called "The Annika".
Initially, there was no way that fans would be able to watch Clark competing on the course live, as there were no plans to broadcast the pro-am. But that has since changed, as Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter revealed in a November 8 article that, "Golf Channel and the LPGA are expanding their coverage of next week's tournament, The Annika, with Caitlin Clark set to appear in Wednesday's pro-am."
There's no question that countless Clark and WNBA fans will be tuning in to this coverage of the event solely to see their beloved 22-year-old, which is obviously a huge success for the LPGA.
It has also brought Clark into the golfing world's mainstream, which is shown by a conversation about her on The Golf Channel that's making waves on Monday.
"I really think Caitlin Clark is a really impactful athlete with a lot of magic in her, and she’s somebody who captures everybody’s attention," The Golf Channel's Shane Ryan said per Golf Today's X account after discussing that he watched almost every Indiana Fever game this season after not watching a single WNBA game in his life before 2024.
"Anytime you can get somebody like that, and get her in the mix here, I think it's huge," Ryan continued. "It just increases golf's visibility and cements the message that golf is cool."
After the golf world sees the viewership that Clark is about to bring on Wednesday, they'll be clamoring for her to take part in more events.