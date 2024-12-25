Grandma Has Precious Reaction to Caitlin Clark and Fever Tickets Christmas Gift
December 25 is a day of celebration for so many people in the women's basketball community.
However, for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's massive fanbase, it feels like 2024 has been a year-long celebration, given everything Clark has accomplished starting during her final season at Iowa and then across her rookie campaign in the WNBA.
Clark's most recent accolade arrived on December 24, when she was named AP Female Athlete of the Year.
Surely there were plenty of Clark fans who received Fever jerseys and other related merchandise on Christmas Day. And one fan received something pertaining to the 22-year-old that has been making waves on social media.
TikTok user @tmass46 posted a video Wednesday with the caption, "Surprising my grandma with tickets to see her favorite player 🏀". The video shows the grandma opening what appears to be a Clark Fever t-shirt before getting prompted to keep looking in the box as there's something else under it.
She then opens up a slip of paper that contains a printed confirmation of tickets to see Clark and the Fever play next season.
The woman is overcome with emotion for a moment about the tickets and getting to watch Clark in person before holding the Indiana shirt up and saying, "I'm going to sleep with it on tonight!"
X user @NeniCC22 reposted the video with the caption, "This is too cute!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗".
We can't blame this Clark fan for being so excited about getting to witness greatness in person. And given the insane ticket prices to watch the Fever compete in 2025, whoever bought her this gift surely paid a pretty penny for it.