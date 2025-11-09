Hailey Van Lith Relationship Status Sparks Buzz Amid Jalen Suggs' 2-Word Admission

Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith had a huge 2025. This started with her advancing all the way to the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA tournament with the TCU Horned Frogs, in what was her final college basketball season.

Van Lith leveraged her impressive success during that final collegiate campaign into being the No. 11 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, which allowed her to reunite with former LSU Tigers teammate Angel Reese on the Sky. While she was expected to be a backup behind veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot as a rookie, she was thrust into a more prominent role once Vandersloot tore her ACL in early June.

While Van Lith didn't become the Sky's starting point guard after that, she did still average 12.4 minutes per game in her rookie campaign, which was more than many had imagined she would get.

Jul 22, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs' Past Hailey Van Lith Support

Van Lith's NBA player boyfriend, Jalen Suggs, has been by her side for much of this 2025 run. One example of this was when he went viral for high-fiving Van Lith's dad while Hailey was cooking in the NCAA tournament.

Another example is when Suggs spoke about her rookie campaign during a June 16 appearance on ESPN by saying, "It has been really cool. It has made me become very reflective on my rookie year, and on my journey throughout my own path in the league.

"Watching her take it on has been motivating as well, honestly. She's, I think, one of the purest competitors that I've ever met, that I've been around, and she pushes me to embrace that side of myself as well," he added. "But seeing her maneuver being a rookie, seeing a new situation, a new team, different pace of basketball... has been really cool. And us bouncing off each other, I think, has been great for both of our growth."

"[Hailey Van Lith's], I think, one of the purest competitors that I've ever met."@JalenSuggs talked about how Van Lith's growth as a pro motivates him 💪 pic.twitter.com/a4CotEkk4O — espnW (@espnW) June 16, 2025

Jalen Suggs Asserts He's Single on Live Stream

However, it now appears that Van Lith and Suggs have split up. This was made apparent when Suggs was on a November 8 live stream with popular streamer N3on. At one point, N3on asked Suggs whether he was currently in a relationship.

"I'm not," Suggs responded.

This response has gone viral, with X account @NotUlxa reposting a clip of it that has already amassed about 300,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Jalen Suggs REVEALED on N3on’s stream that he is NO longer dating Hailey Van Lith due to his receding hairline.. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/Csc7h3rrZQ — 𝓾𝓛𝔁𝓪 (@NotUlxa) November 8, 2025

It must be said that the post's caption is not accurate, as there's nothing to suggest the two broke up because of Suggs' hairline. But his two-word comment leaves little doubt that the two are no longer together.

Recommended Reading: