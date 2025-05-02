Hailey Van Lith Sends MiLaysia Fulwiley Honest Advice About Transferring to LSU
The biggest story within the women's college basketball community since the 2024-25 season ended was former South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley entering the NCAA transfer portal and then announcing her commitment to the LSU Tigers program.
Major names in the women's basketball world (such as Lisa Leslie) have spoken out about Fulwiley's decision and how it will affect the Gamecocks' future. However, few can relate to Fulwiley better than Chicago Sky rookie guard Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith transferred to LSU after spending the first three seasons of her NCAA career at Louisville. She then spent one season with the Tigers before transferring to TCU for her final year of college eligibility.
Van Lith is back in Baton Rouge ahead of the Sky's 2025 WNBA preseason debut against the Brazilian National Team. And when speaking with the media before tipoff, Van Lith offered Fulwiley advice about life playing at LSU.
"I think MiLaysia is a very confident player, so I think she'll be fine. But be who you are and have fun," Van Lith said when asked about advice for Fulwiley, per an X post from Julia Poe. "I think the fans here are great, the environment is great, so just embrace every game and really enjoy the atmosphere that LSU provides.
"I think very few schools in the country, let alone the beautiful campus and just the atmosphere of the school, but the atmosphere around women's basketball is next level," Van Lith added.
Hopefully, Fulwiley ends up being a better fit at LSU than Van Lith was.