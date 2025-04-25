MiLaysia Fulwiley Chooses LSU After South Carolina Transfer Decision

BREAKING: South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring to LSU.



Fulwiley was one of the best transfers in the portal w/ 77 games played, a National Championship + multiple All-SEC honors.



More on a massive get for Kim Mulkey and her staff:➡️ https://t.co/A4TA3OjIQK pic.twitter.com/gTfP3xn5sJ