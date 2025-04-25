MiLaysia Fulwiley Chooses LSU After South Carolina Transfer Decision
Just five days after the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team lost in the 2025 national championship game to the UConn Huskies, Gamecocks star sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley announced that she'd be entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Considering how important Fulwiley was to South Carolina's success over the past two seasons, Gamecocks fans didn't want to accept that the reported news was real until Fulwiley made it official with an April 17 Instagram post.
Since then, there has been a bunch of speculation on where Fulwiley might end up. The school that seemed to be popping up the most was the LSU Tigers, who are one of South Carolina's biggest rivals in the SEC Conference.
Initially, Fulwiley seemed reluctant to confirm the rumors about her potential transfer to Kim Mulkey's LSU squad. This was shown by several comments she made on an April 22 TikTok live, including one that said, "IM NOT GOING ON A VISIT ANYWHERE THAT WAS A LIE !" after a post about Fulwiley taking a visit to LSU went viral.
But now any speculation can be put to rest, as it has been announced by Shea Dixon of On3 Sports on April 25 that Fulwiley has indeed transferred to LSU, and will be playing for head coach Kim Mulkey for the 2025-26 season.
Fulwiley confirmed this news with an Instagram post that wrote, "Geaux Tigers 💜💛".
Not only is this decision fascinating because LSU and South Carolina are rivals, but Fulwiley will now join an already crowded and talented guard room at LSU, which is led by Flau'jae Johnson.
It's hard to imagine Fulwiley would have made this decision if she wasn't assured that she'd receive a starting role and more playing time than she got with the Gamecocks. Regardless, games between these two SEC teams next season just became even more intriguing.