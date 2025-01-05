Hannah Hidalgo Has Hilarious Six-Word Message About Acrobatic Play in Notre Dame Win
The No. 3 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team improved to 12-2 in the 2024-25 NCAA regular season after a hard-fought win over the No. 17 ranked UNC Tar Heels by a score of 76-66 on Sunday.
Per usual, the Irish were led by their dynamic backcourt duo of Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo. Miles finished the game with 19 points (on 7-13 shooting from the field), 7 rebounds, and 5 assists while Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 24 points (including 5 made three-pointers), 5 assists, and 3 steals.
These two guards have already proven an aptitude for making acrobatic plays this season. The first came with a stunning backward seated assist from Hidalgo to Miles during their December 6 game against Texas and then through an under-the-legs pass from Miles to Hidalgo against Loyola Maryland on December 23.
However, Hidalgo might have outdone herself on Sunday with one bucket she made against the Tar Heels.
At one point in the game, Hidalgo drove into the paint, rose to shoot a layup, switched hands with the ball in midair, and made an absurd-looking sort of half-hook/half-floater shot that, of course, banked off the backboard and went in.
Hidalgo (who could be seen smiling all the way back down the court after the shot went in) was asked about this insane shot postgame.
"I don't know what that was," she said with a laugh, per the ACC Network's X account.
We have a feeling this won't be the last time Hidalgo wows fans with an inexplicably elite play this season.