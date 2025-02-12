Hannah Hidalgo Speaks About Wanting to Team Up With Caitlin Clark in WNBA
At this point in the 2024-25 NCAA women's basketball season, Notre Dame superstar sophomore Hannah Hidalgo has asserted herself as the frontrunner for the AP Player of the Year Award.
Not only is her Fighting Irish squad the country's No. 2 ranked team, but Hidalgo's 25.9 points per game is good for second-most in the country (just 0.1 points behind Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson) while her 3.95 steals per game is tied for third-best in NCAA.
In addition to these excellent stats, Hidalgo's dominance is conveyed through her two elite games against the USC Trojans and UConn Huskies, both of whom are also top teams in the country. Hidalgo appeared to be the best player on the court during both contests.
If Hidalgo does win AP Player of the Year for 2024, she'll be the first female player since 2022 not named Caitlin Clark to have won the award.
The Notre Dame star spoke with Rachel DeMita on the Courtside Club show on February 11. At one point in their discussion, DeMita asked Hidalgo whether she'd ever want to team up with Clark on the court.
"Oh absolutely," Hidalgo said when asked if she'd want to team up with Clark. "Caitlin is a phenomenal player. I'm a big fan of hers. And so to be able to team up with her, who changed the game just tremendously, and how she still is changing the game, will honestly be someone that would be so great to team up alongside of."
It's fun to imagine Hidalgo and Clark competing on the same WNBA team. However, given that Hidalgo will almost certainly be a top pick when she becomes WNBA Draft eligible in 2027 and the Fever will likely be championship contenders at this point, it's hard to imagine they'd be able to draft her.
So fans will likely need to wait and see Clark and Hidalgo playing either at Unrivaled or at future WNBA All-Star Games together.