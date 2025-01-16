Angel Reese Describes Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo With 1 Word
While Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore superstar Hannah Hidalgo made a name for herself during her 2023-24 NCAA Women's Basketball campaign, she has burst onto the scene this season and asserted herself as arguably the best female college basketball player in the world right now.
Hidalgo has helped lead Notre Dame to a 14-2 record and a No. 3 ranking to this point in the season and was the best player on the court when her Fighting Irish faced off against Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies team and JuJu Watkins' USC Trojans squad.
In the process, Hidalgo has caught the attention of some of the WNBA's biggest superstars. This was made apparent during the January 16 episode of Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel show, where she and Notre Dame alum Skylar Diggins-Smith made their opinions of Hidalgo extremely clear.
"Hannah Hidalgo, she ain't in the [WNBA] Draft yet, but that's somebody that, if people came out [to the Draft] early, I could see her getting busy," Diggins-Smith said.
"Killer," Reese said of Hidalgo twice while Diggins-Smith was speaking.
Diggins-Smith then continued, "She just got it here," while pointing to her heart.
"Just fearless, can play both sides of the basketball, cares about both sides of the basketball, because that's not always the case."
Both of these WNBA standouts (who are in Miami together preparing for the January 17 tip-off of Unrivaled) clearly like what they see in Hidalgo's game.
While Hidalgo isn't draft-eligible until 2027, it won't be long before she's competing against Reese and Diggins-Smith in not only the WNBA but perhaps also in Unrivaled.