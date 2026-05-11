How Kate Martin Landed With Sparks After Valkyries Exit

On May 10, news broke that the Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Kate Martin to a development contract. This came just a couple of days after Martin was waived by the Golden State Valkyries.

It was always going to be interesting to see where Martin ended up. She's now with her third team in three seasons, as she spent her rookie 2024 campaign with the Las Vegas Aces before the Valkyries took her in their expansion draft.

Ultimately, while she's joining the Sparks on a development contract (which means she can be active for up to 12 games but will be participating in all team activities), Martin's gritty attitude, strong defensive skills, and timely shooting could help her secure a more solid and consistent role with the team as the season progresses.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Sparks Coach Explains Kate Martin Signing

Los Angeles Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts spoke with the media before her team's May 10 game against the Las Vegas Aces and detailed what went into the team's decision to sign Martin.

“That's a great get for us. Thrilled how that worked out. I told Kate this when I was talking to her after she had been released, that I went out to Unrivaled a couple of times, three times, last year during their season, and I got seats underneath the basket, and their bench was right there. Her presence and leadership, that’s a future coach in the making. You can just tell," Roberts said, per a YouTube video from Justin Russo.

"I was so impressed with her knowledge of the game, and understanding [of] people, and all those things. Then obviously, basketball-wise, she can shoot it. It’s no secret I love shooters. And so I think it's a great add, I think this gives her a chance in a developmental spot to settle [in] and really pour into player development," she added.

"Her work ethic is unbelievable. It’s what makes her special. She’s going to

be around other people like [Kelsey Plum], who’s the same way, Ariel Atkins is the same way. She wants to make the roster... and I’m glad she said that, but let’s really pour into developing and getting comfortable, and seeing where we go. We’re really excited to have her, and I think [with] what we’re trying to build in our locker room, she’s a great help in. that," Roberts continued.

Roberts was later asked why the Sparks wanted to have Martin, and she said, "Great shooting, her presence and culture-building. And she's a winner. She knows how to win. And that's paramount for me, too, to find players who know how to win, but also are starving to win, and hungry to win. And she brings that."

Clearly, Roberts is high on Martin's basketball skills, IQ, and winning mindset, which is what ultimately caused the team to pursue her after Golden State let her go.