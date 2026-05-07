Kate Martin's 3 Top Landing Spots After Being Waived by Valkyries

With the 2026 WNBA regular season now just one day away, the league's 15 teams are finalizing their 12-player rosters before the 2026 campaign tips off. And one major move was made on the morning of May 7, when the Golden State Valkyries announced they had waived Kate Martin.

Despite being a role player throughout her first two WNBA seasons, she is arguably one of the league's biggest names. A big reason for this is her friendship with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

But while this proximity to women's basketball's biggest star has helped Martin's own stardom, that isn't why she's in the WNBA. She has proven to be a solid defender, a consistent three-point shooter, and a valuable presence in locker rooms. This is why it's likely she'll find a new home with another WNBA team.

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Martin is in a tough situation, timing-wise, given that teams are finalizing their 12-player rosters. But since teams have players under unprotected contracts, there is still a possibility for them to cut players and add Martin (although they're probably not keen to do so). Plus, Martin is technically eligible for a development contract, which makes her available to just about every team (including the Valkyries).

But because Golden State just waived her, it seems more likely she'd else up elsewhere. And three teams in particular stand out as appealing options.

Kate Martin's Three Top Potential Landing Spots

1. Las Vegas Aces

A reunion with the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces is definitely appealing to Martin. The Aces drafted her in 2024, and she became an important role player for them during the season. She was also an important piece of the team's off-court camaraderie, earned head coach Becky Hammon's praise, and has spoken glowingly about her time with the franchise.

The Valkyries took Martin in their Expansion Draft, which means Martin's exit from Las Vegas wasn't intentional for either side (although the Aces could have protected her). A return to Las Vegas not only makes sense from a roster construction and culture perspective, but the Aces have multiple players under non-guaranteed contracts, making this a feasible (and perhaps ideal) option.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin (20) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2. Washington Mystics

The Mystics also stand out as a great fit for Martin, largely because of current roster construction. Aside from rookie wing Angela Dugalić, the Mystics don't have a clear "three-and-D" wing on their roster, which is the type of role Martin employs.

Plus, news broke on May 7 that rookie Cotie McMahon (who does fill that sort of role) will be out indefinitely after tearing the UCL in her elbow. As unfortunate as this is, injuries create opportunities for other players. And this McMahon injury might be Martin's opportunity to join the Mystics.

Mystics rookie Cotie McMahon sustained a partial UCL tear in her left elbow on May 3 against the Dream, per PR. She’ll be reevaluated in a week.



Second straight year that one of Washington’s first-round picks gets hurt before the season. — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) May 7, 2026

3. Indiana Fever

It's almost impossible not to include the Indiana Fever on this list, solely because of Martin's relationship with Caitlin Clark. These two have spoken about wanting to reunite in professional basketball, and this seems like an ideal opportunity for them to do so.

Not that it's likely, or even makes that much sense for the Fever. Indiana already has quality wings; especially Lexie Hull, who basically does everything that Martin does but better.

That said, the Fever have unprotected contracts in Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Damiris Dantas, and Ty Harris, plus one development contract spot, which means that it's possible to add Martin.

Iowa Hawkeyes guards Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana would be wise to at least consider adding Martin, if only to appease Clark.

Regardless of where Martin ends up, it's hard to imagine she won't find a new home in the relatively near future.