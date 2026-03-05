How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Play Together for Team USA

Since USA Basketball training camp in December there has been an extra level of excitement about the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers. That's because the team that will take the floor in Puerto Rico (the U.S. has already qualified but is participating anyway) features a fresh new roster made up of the biggest names in women's basketball.

This is led by Caitlin Clark, who notably returned from injury for the camp, and will now suit up for game action for the first time since July starting on March 11. Clark will be joined by Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers to make up a squad that Bueckers dubbed the "young and turnt" core.

However, until now, it was unclear whether their first foray into action together for Team USA would be televised. But that changed when TNT Sports announced it has acquired the broadcast rights for the FIBA men's and women's tournaments.

NEWS: @TNTSportsUS has acquired the exclusive U.S. English-language broadcast rights to the world-class @FIBA men's and women's tournaments in a multiyear deal 🏀🗑️🏀🗑️



📰 Official release: https://t.co/v3ghYZtQWI



🏀🏃‍♀️ Coverage tips off next week with the 2026 FIBA Women’s… pic.twitter.com/50cnMPadO8 — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsPR) March 5, 2026

Team USA World Cup Qualifiers Broadcast Schedule

TNT's coverage will commence with the qualifying tournament for the women from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The USA schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 11 vs Senegal, airing at 4:45pm ET on truTV and HBO MAX

Thursday, March 12 vs Puerto Rico, at 7:45pm ET on truTV and HBO MAX

Saturday, March 14 vs Italy, at 4:45pm on truTV and HBO MAX

Sunday, March 15 vs New Zealand, at 1:45pm on truTV and HBO MAX

Tuesday, March 17 vs Spain, at 4:45pm on TNT and HBO MAX

Here Is the USA Roster for the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Sep 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts from the bench after a play made by the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

USA Basketball has seen an overhaul since the Olympics from France in 2024, with Sue Bird taking over as managing director and Kara Lawson succeeding Cheryl Reeve as head coach.

They held the camp from Durham, North Carolina back in December and a roster was selected from those who participated. But injuries did alter the composition a bit, as Aliyah Boston and Sonia Citron are no longer competing and have been replaced by Monique Billings and Rae Burrell.

Here is the group that will be representing the U.S. in the tournament:

F - Monique Billings (Golden State Valkyries)

G - Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

F/G - Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks)

G - Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

F/G - Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

G - Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

F - Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks)

G - Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

F - Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

G - Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks)

F - Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

G - Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

When Is the FIBA World Cup?

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers looks on during the second quarter between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The women's World Cup will take place from September 4-13 from Berlin, Germany. The 2026 WNBA season (assuming it happens amid given stalled CBA talks) has a break worked into the schedule for that period with the playoffs set to start shortly thereafter.

There's no guarantee everyone playing in the qualifiers will be on the actual World Cup team, but the composition of the roster does give fans a good idea of how the USA squad could be shaped going forward.

And it is likely the young core of Clark, Bueckers and Reese will continue to remain at the forefront—with the next Olympics competition set for 2028 from Los Angeles.