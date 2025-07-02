Iconic Halftime Performer Red Panda Injured During Fever-Lynx WNBA Commissioner's Cup

One of the biggest stories in basketball throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs was the injuries that several star players suffered on the court. The most notable of these was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, both of whom ruptured an Achilles tendon during a game.

Of course, injuries are also top of mind for the WNBA, as star guard Caitlin Clark has been sidelined for her team's three most recent contests because of a groin injury. The most recent of these games is taking place on July 1, as Clark's Indiana Fever are facing the Minnesota Lynx in the championship game of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup.

After an exciting first half, another injury struck — although this time, it came during a halftime performance.

Rong "Krystal" Niu is an acrobat who performs under the stage name Red Panda, and has been a mainstay at the halftime of professional basketball games for over 30 years. Her act involves her riding a 7-foot-tall unicycle around the court while catching and balancing multiple bowls on her head and feet.

Red Panda performed during the July 1 Fever vs. Lynx game, but fell off her unicycle about a minute into her act and appeared to get injured.

Many videos of Red Panda falling have been posted on social media, with FanDuel Sportsbook writing, "Red Panda went down with an injury during the WNBA Commissioner's Cup 😔



"Prayers up for a speedy recovery 🙏".

Red Panda was ultimately carried off in a wheelchair after she was spotted hold her wrist, and there are currently no updates about her status.

