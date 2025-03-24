Indiana Fever Announce Another Roster Move With Training Camp Contract Player Add
The Indiana Fever have put the pedal to the metal this WNBA offseason and still aren't slowing down. The team continues to make possible roster adds, with the latest being the signing of Jillian Alleyne to a training camp contract.
The Fever announced the addition of Alleyne Monday, who joins the squad for training camp after most recently playing in Turkey. Alleyne played college basketball at Oregon and was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury before spending some time with the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics. However, she saw the floor very sparingly during her WNBA tenure despite her illustrious collegiate career with the Ducks.
Alleyne stood out this past season for Turkey's Tarsus Belediyesi Mersin, averaging 18.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. She is listed at 6'3 and will attempt to earn a role in the Fever frontcourt before the WNBA season starts.
Of course said frontcourt is now crowded given the previous additions of Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Brianna Turner. So Indiana will have a tough decision to make regarding who they keep amongst the players on non guaranteed deals. Alleyne will likely be battling guard Jaelyn Brown and any Fever draft picks for a spot on the final roster.
Regardless of exactly how things shake out for the team personnel wise come opening tip, the Fever appear formidable heading into Caitlin Clark's second professional season. And the franchise is clearly doing its due diligence in building around the basketball superstar.