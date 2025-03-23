Fever Fans Warn WNBA Over Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Workout Footage
While the Indiana Fever have had an extremely busy WNBA offseason, many fans would argue that the most important day since the team's last game was when they re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell to bring her back for the 2025 season.
This was Indiana's front office's top priority, largely because Mitchell combined with 2024 rookie Caitlin Clark to become the WNBA's most dynamic and lethal backcourt in the second half of last season. And if the Fever were to truly compete for a 2025 WNBA championship, it seemed crucial that Mitchell be back on the team.
In between their team's several roster additions, Fever fans have been clamoring for Indiana's social media accounts to post footage of players working out as a way of hopefully satisfying the craving that comes from this team not competing on the court.
Specifically, fans want to see Caitlin Clark on the court. And they had their wish granted on Sunday, as the Fever posted a video of her, Mitchell, and new signee Brianna Turner putting work in together.
Fever fans are using this video as proof that Indiana should strike fear for opponents this season.
"That’s not a workout—that’s a warning," X user @SportsMaverickX wrote in a reply to the video.
Another fan posted a screenshot of Mitchell and Clark together with the caption, "OUR BACKCOURT IS HERE".
"Chip coming soon," a third added.
The good news for fans who want even more of this content is that the Fever will be back playing regular season games in less than two months.