Indiana Fever Keep Caitlin Clark in Uniform in Viral Halloween Graphic
The vibe around the WNBA during this year's Halloween is a lot less spooky than it was one season ago.
Not that the WNBA was in a bad place after the 2023 WNBA Finals ended. But there's no question that 2024 was the most successful season in league history by a wide variety of different metrics.
Of course, this is largely owed to Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who has single-handedly brought an unprecedented amount of new eyes to the WNBA this season after her extraordinary success at the University of Iowa.
While the league as a whole stood to gain from Clark's arrival, the Indiana Fever franchise was the biggest winner, as they set records in ticket prices, fan attendance, merchandise sales, social media engagement, and any other quantifiable aspect to success that a professional sports team could track.
In other words, Caitlin Clark's superstardom is no trick, as she has been a treat to that team.
The Fever celebrated Halloween on X with a graphic depicting Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, and NaLyssa Smith all in costumes with the caption, "happy Halloween Fever fans! 🎃".
While four of the five players shown got unique, distinct costumes, the graphics team kept Clark in her uniform — albeit in a soccer version.
Fans seem to have wanted more for their superstar.
"CC should’ve dressed as a Goat," one X user wrote.
"Why is Caitlin dressed like Caitlin," added another.
A third fan said, "This is fryinggggg me why is Caitlin still in her jersey😭😭".
Perhaps the Fever's social media team should have put Clark in golf attire instead.