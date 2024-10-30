Caitlin Clark Tells the PGA Tour Her Golf Game Isn't Up to Par
Given the lack of basketball-related content that Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark has produced this offseason, her massive fanbase has had to make do with her athletic pursuits in golf.
Luckily for them, Clark has spent a ton of time at the links this offseason to prepare for her taking part in a golfing pro-am competition on November 13, which is hosted by LPGA icon Annika Sorenstam.
Clark — who will have a celebrity caddy during this November golf event — has been taking private lessons with iconic golfer and longtime LPGA Tour player Martha Foyer-Faulconer, who is helping the 22-year-old improve on various aspects of her game.
While there's no question about Clark's extraordinary talent on the basketball court, she has admitted to being hot-headed with her emotions at times. And she suggested that this trait has followed her from the court to the course on Instagram Wednesday.
The PGA Tour posted a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday that show a recent outing of Clark golfing that was captioned, "Offseason is golf season for @CaitlinClark22 ⛳️". One of the graphics in the post showed Clark jokingly saying "I'll become a professional golfer," when asked about her postseason plans after the Fever's season ended.
A few hours after it was posted, Clark commented with, "Yeah and then I triple 3 holes in a row and I throw my club in the water ….😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀".
While Clark's demonstrative behavior on the golf course might cost her a couple of clubs from time to time, it would make being able to watch her compete at next month's pro-am event all the more exciting.